SAG Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Praises Leonardo DiCaprio, Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards night brought in great reward for Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix, who played the lead role in the 2019 film Joker. At the 26th SAG Awards, held on Sunday night, Phoenix took home the award for ‘Best Male Actor in a Leading Role’ category for his role as Joker. He was competing against the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver.

Phoenix’s earlier acceptance speeches focused on thanking the director Todd Phillips and talking about mental health through the film. However, at SAG 2020, the actor praised Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. Phoenix spoke about the times when he lost roles to the actor and calls him an inspiration for over 25 years.

“When I started acting again, and going to auditions, I’d always get to like the final callback, and I think many people know what that’s like. And there would always be like two other guys that I was up against. And we'd always lose to this one kid,” he continued, “No actor would ever say his name because it was like too much, but every casting director would whisper, ‘It’s Leonardo’.”

He also spoke about Ford v Ferrari actor Christian Bale and said “It's infuriating. I wish you would one time just suck once.”

In the final note of his speech, Phoenix remembered his “favourite actor”, Heath Ledger, who died shortly after gaining fame for his villainous Joker in The Dark Knight. Phoenix said, “I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger.”

