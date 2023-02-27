The Screen Actors Guild Awards was founded in 1952 to award outstanding performances in movie and prime-time television. Besides Golden Globes and Oscars, SAG Awards hold a very prestigious place in Hollywood history. Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged four awards including the marquee Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the 29th annual SAG Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s Everything Everywhere. Meanwhile, The White Lotus bagged the best Drama Ensemble followed by Jason Bateman becoming the Best Actor for Ozark.

The 29th SAG Award that took place on Sunday just two weeks shy of Oscars 2023 was a star-studded event that was graced by celebrities like Zendaya, Danielle Deadwyler, Amanda Seyfried, Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Coolidge, Ke Huy Quan and several others. From ABBOTT ELEMENTARY to Top Gun Maverick, films and shows that were released in a span of one year bagged the prestigious award under various categories. Here’s a list of all the big winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

FILM

Ensemble: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Male actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”

Female actor in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Top Gun: Maverick”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble: “The White Lotus.”

Comedy ensemble: “Abbott Elementary."

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”

Male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, “1883.”

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy.”

Stunt ensemble: “Stranger Things”

(With PTI inputs)

