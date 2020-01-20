SAG Awards Pics: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Meet and Greet Backstage After Win
After bagging SAG Awards in their respective categories, exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met back stage and congratulated each other.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both took home awards at the 26th Screen Actors Guild on Sunday. They also reunited backstage and congratulated each other on their respective wins in Acting categories.
Pitt is headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his supporting performance in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” and he added to his front-runner status with a win from the actors’ guild. Along the way, his speeches have been full of one-liners, and he didn’t disappoint Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Read: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Win at Screen Actors Guild Awards
Pitt, who said he was nursing a flu, looked down at his award and said, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile.”
“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” joked Pitt. “It was a big stretch.” The audience laughed and clapped, including — as the cameras captured — Aniston, his ex-wife.
Aniston later won an award of her own for best female actor in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show “The Morning Show.” “What!” she said upon reaching the stage. Aniston finished her speech with a shout-out to her “Murder Mystery” co-star Adam Sandler, whose performance in “Uncut Gems” has gone mostly unrewarded this season despite considerable acclaim.
See pics of Pitt and Aniston's reunion below:
