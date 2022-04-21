Sagar Mhatre Wins Indian Idol Marathi Season 1; Jagdish Chavan First Runner-Up

The much-anticipated finale of Indian Idol Marathi, judged by music composer duo Ajay Atul, has finally concluded. Contestants Pratik Solse, Shweta Dandekar and several others gave their 100 per cent but Sagar Mhatre aced the competition and took home the trophy and prize money.

An engineer from Panvel, Sagar garnered enough votes to reach the top of his game. Sagar has a good command of classical music. His perfect command over melody and range was also praised by judges. They had even said that Sagar is fabulous as a playback singer.

Sagar felt overwhelmed after reaching the grand finale. According to Sagar, he felt privileged to be a part of this show. Sagar said that he never imagined that he would be a part of this show. Sagar added that his family and house were unknown in the Panvel area but things have changed after his stint in Indian Idol Marathi. Sagar felt delighted that now many are getting to know him and people also visit their house.

Besides the shining golden trophy, Sagar also won a Rs 5 lakh cheque and a gift voucher from a renowned jewellery brand. In his journey throughout the show, Sagar was affectionately called Gadivan Dada.

Talking about other contestants of the show, Jagdish Chavan became the first runner-up and won prize money of Rs 3 lakhs. Jagdish impressed many with his devotional songs and pop music. Shweta became the second runner up and won Rs 2 lakhs. Shweta was applauded for successfully juggling her career and studies. She chose the song Darling, originally sung by Usha Uthup, for auditions and impressed judges.

Other finalists Pratik Solse and Bhagyashree Tikle were also applauded. Pratik, a vegetable seller by profession, had impressed the audience with his pitch-perfect voice. Bhagyashree carved a niche among the audience with her soothing voice and was the first to reach the grand finale.

