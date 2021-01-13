Sagarika Ghatge Thanks Late Father for Making Her Brave to Face the World

Its been a rather sad start to 2021 for actress Sagarika Ghatge Khan as she lost her father on January 9. In her latest Instagram post, Sagarika has shared a carousel of pictures with her father ranging from her childhood to the most recent ones. Through the caption, the actress has thanked her daddy for making her brave enough to face the world. She has also mentioned that the void that has been made in her life after his passing can never be filled.

In the series of photos she has shared, there are quite a few pictures from her childhood in which one can see the actress in her daddy’s arms or on lap. Some memories are from her travel diaries when she was a child. There is one picture in the series that features Sagarika, her husband former cricketer Zaheer Khan and her father. The photo was clicked on the occasion of Diwali.

Condolences have started pouring from her fans and friends in the industry. Actress Aahana Kumara wrote, “So sorry for your loss saga....deepest condolences to you and your family”, Sagarika’s Chak De India co-star Shilpa Shukla said, “Ah ...always on my mind My prayers Sagarika”.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra wrote, “Our condolences to you and your family Sagarika.. may his soul RIP”. Actress Hazel Keech, who is married to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, said, "I'm so sorry for your loss”. Vidya Malavade, who was last seen in Netflix’s mismatched wrote, "Yes my love... you are strong and so very brave! Prayers and much love to you all".

Many of her fans dropped in comments that read, “May your daddy rest in peace”, “RIP”, “wishing you love and strength in these hard times”. Some of her well-wishers dropped in a hug and heart emoji to show support in these trying times.