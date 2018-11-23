Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Wishes For Each Other

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge, who tied the knot on November 23 last year, have completed a year of their marriage. Commemorating the big day, the couple took to social media to share adorable posts for each other.Sharing an endearing picture, Sagarika shared how thankful she is to have Zaheer in her life. "So incredibly Thankful for you !!! Happy anniversary love. - cheers to forever," she captioned the post.Likewise, Zaheer also shared the same picture and wrote, "One year flown by - many lifetimes to go. Happy anniversary SK."In the picture, they look stunning in traditional attire. While Zaheer wore a bandgala navy blue sherwani, Sagarika donned a white-gold lehnga with golden embellishments and a heavy border. She completed her look with statement jewellery and a mangtika.Take a look at their picture:Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with the couple opting for a court marriage in the presence of their family members and close friends.The announcement of the marriage on social media came via close friends fashion stylist Anjana Sharma and actress Vidya M Malavade.While the couple hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony, the two hosted a grand reception for the biggies of both film and cricket industry on November 27 at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai.In an earlier interview, Sagarika had mentioned how she finds an irony in the whole plot and said that planning a wedding is exciting but stressful too. "Like everybody who is getting married, I think there is always stress, yet there is a lot of excitement because it's a wedding that you are planning. So, we have all those emotions going on right now," she was quoted as saying.