Sahakutumb Sahaparivar Actor Akash Nalawade Gets Engaged To Beau Ruchika Dhuri

Actor Akash Nalawade, who rose to fame with the TV show Sahakutumb Sahaparivar, recently made his relationship official with beau Ruchika Dhuri, who is also an actor and model. While fans were still processing the news, Akash gave another surprise in the form of his engagement pictures. The actor has finally gotten engaged to the love of his life and fans can hear the wedding bells.

Akash posted pictures of his engagement on his now-expired Instagram Stories, with the caption “engaged.” In the snaps shared by Akash, Ruchika looked gorgeous in the pink and off-white lehenga. The actor was also twinning with his to-be wife as he looked dapper in an off-white and pink sherwani suit.

The couple looked adorable together and their chemistry is simply winning the hearts of fans. Many celebrities and friends of Akash and Ruchika shared pictures of the couple from the engagement ceremony to wish them good luck as they embark on a new journey.

Ever since Akash announced his relationship, the actor has been treating his fans with romantic pictures of him and Ruchika. Akash has always been someone who has kept his personal life under wraps. He has kept his social media very work-centric. But his post for Ruchika came as a sudden and sweet surprise for fans.

Akash’s Sahakutumb Sahaparivar co-actors, including Sakshi Mahesh and others, attended the gala engagement ceremony of the couple.

On the work front, Akash became a household name with the TV show Sahakutumb Sahaparivar. His character Pashya is widely popular among audiences. Before taking the big plunge and exploring the TV industry, Akash worked in the Marathi Theater.

Good wishes to the couple!

