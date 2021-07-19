Sahara Chief Subrata Roy's Biopic Rights Acquired by Producer Sandeep Singh

Legend Global Studio, owned by filmmaker Sandeep Singh has acquired the rights of a biopic on the business tycoon and Sahara India Pariwar Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara. Sandeep, who is credited as producer on films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, has reportedly landed the rights for a the film was vied for by a number of production houses. In a statement, the producer talked about the biopic, as well as the controversial business tycoon.

Sandeep said, “The story of Saharasri, as he is fondly called, is the most fascinating real story available at present. Beginning from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to becoming a founder of an organisation of 14 lakh workers working under its aegis; the second largest in India after Indian Railways, of being one of the most influential persons with stars from sports to Bollywood to politics oscillating around him; rich in controversies and audacity; a saga of emotions, rise and resilience, it has all this and more, to be a delight for filmmakers as well as the audience. His story is full of surprises, and as no one has dared explore it, it is largely untold.”

According to Sandeep, it wasn’t easy getting the rights from Roy. “Mr. Roy has been approached by many for a biopic, but he was extremely reluctant about it. I met him several times during the course of the last year and was able to assure him that the film will not be made for mere financial gains but will be dealt with in all honesty and will be factual. Finally, we were able to get the rights and we are upbeat about the project. ”

Sandeep Singh has a diverse roster of films to his credit, including films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Rowdy Rathore, Gabbar is Back, which he co-produced. He has produced films like Mary Kom and Aligarh.

Under his production house Legend Global Studio, Sandeep Singh has produced the much acclaimed Sarbjit, Bhoomi, and PM Narendra Modi. The filmmaker has also recently made it to the headlines after he announced a biopic on Veer Savarkar titled SwatantraVeer Savarkar to be directed by well-known director Mahesh Manjrekar. He is also working on Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule and starring Amitabh Bachchan.

