Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster: Deepraj Rana 'Missed' Sharing Screen Space With Sanjay Dutt

Actor Deepraj Rana is set to star in the third part of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster along with Sanjay Dutt, but he says he missed sharing screen space with the Vaastav: The Reality actor."The only thing that I missed in the movie was to share screen space with my favourite Sanjay Dutt. Both of us are in the film, but I have no scenes with him," Deepraj, who has acted in all the parts of Saheb..., said in a statement."But I will shoot with him in my upcoming film Prasthanam. That will be my fourth film with him and I always have fun while working with him," he added.On his role in Saheb..., he said: "I am playing the same character - Kanhaiya."