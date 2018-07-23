GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster: Deepraj Rana 'Missed' Sharing Screen Space With Sanjay Dutt

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will release on July 27.

IANS

Updated:July 23, 2018, 7:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster: Deepraj Rana 'Missed' Sharing Screen Space With Sanjay Dutt
File photo of Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actor Deepraj Rana is set to star in the third part of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster along with Sanjay Dutt, but he says he missed sharing screen space with the Vaastav: The Reality actor.

"The only thing that I missed in the movie was to share screen space with my favourite Sanjay Dutt. Both of us are in the film, but I have no scenes with him," Deepraj, who has acted in all the parts of Saheb..., said in a statement.

"But I will shoot with him in my upcoming film Prasthanam. That will be my fourth film with him and I always have fun while working with him," he added.

On his role in Saheb..., he said: "I am playing the same character - Kanhaiya."

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...