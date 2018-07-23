English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster: Deepraj Rana 'Missed' Sharing Screen Space With Sanjay Dutt
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will release on July 27.
File photo of Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actor Deepraj Rana is set to star in the third part of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster along with Sanjay Dutt, but he says he missed sharing screen space with the Vaastav: The Reality actor.
"The only thing that I missed in the movie was to share screen space with my favourite Sanjay Dutt. Both of us are in the film, but I have no scenes with him," Deepraj, who has acted in all the parts of Saheb..., said in a statement.
"But I will shoot with him in my upcoming film Prasthanam. That will be my fourth film with him and I always have fun while working with him," he added.
On his role in Saheb..., he said: "I am playing the same character - Kanhaiya."
Also Watch
"The only thing that I missed in the movie was to share screen space with my favourite Sanjay Dutt. Both of us are in the film, but I have no scenes with him," Deepraj, who has acted in all the parts of Saheb..., said in a statement.
"But I will shoot with him in my upcoming film Prasthanam. That will be my fourth film with him and I always have fun while working with him," he added.
On his role in Saheb..., he said: "I am playing the same character - Kanhaiya."
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hamilton Retakes F1 Lead with 'Miracle' Victory in Germany
- Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor Walked For Designers Shantanu and Nikhil Looking Every Bit Royal
- Tesla's Musk Resolves Farting Unicorn Row with US Potter
- Fakhar Zaman Continues to Break Records After ODI Double Ton Glory
- Juhi Parmar Hits Back at Former Husband Sachin Shroff, Read the Full Letter Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...