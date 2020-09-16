Sahil Anand Opens Up About His Decision to Return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay

There were rumours that popular actor Sahil Anand has quit the ongoing television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While the information about his quitting the show was not entirely wrong, it cannot be denied that the actor has now agreed to be present in the last few episodes of the show.

In an interview with SpotboyE, he revealed that he decided to come back to the show after its makers approached him to return as the show is soon going to go off air.

He said, “I wanted to quit Kasautii because I had other projects coming up, and my track wasn’t resuming. But my new project got pushed to a later date, and I received a call from the makers to come back for the last track. So, I thought why not. I did get to know that it’s going off-air. This show is actually very close to my heart. We’ve all become like a family now. It’s one memory that will always stay with me.”

Furthermore, on being asked about what he thinks about the decision of quitting, he states he felt right about his decision at the time. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown, he will be staying for as the storyline took another path.

He also mentioned about getting offers from various other projects. Since one of his projects have been postponed to November or December, he has decided to return to the previous show.

For the unversed, Sahil plays the role of Anupam Sengupta in the show. The second season of the iconic show premiered on September 25, 2018. The last episode of the show which airs on Star Plus will be telecasted on October 3.