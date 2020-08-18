Sahil Anand Quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Didn't Shoot for New Episodes Post Lockdown

Actor Sahil Anand has decided to quit the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the show has stated that Sahil has decided to part ways with the show. For the unversed, Sahil plays the role of Anupam, who is Anurag’s brother-in-law.

“Sahil too has decided to move on as he wants to concentrate on better projects especially with the explosion of the web. The discussions are on with him and Parth," quoted the source as saying.

The news comes days after lead actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the character of Anurag Basu, decided to quit the show. Apparently, the reason for him quitting the show was the shift in the storyline.

Meanwhile, lead actress Erica Fernandas has refused quitting the show amid reports that she too is leaving KZK. Erica plays the role of Prerna Sharma in the show.

Recently, one of the main characters namely Rishabh Bajaj saw a change of face after Karan Singh Grover decided to quit the show due to the coronavirus scare. Currently, the role of Mr Bajaj is being played by Karan Patel.

The show is being produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on September 25, 2018. The much-loved show telecasts on Star Plus and is also available on Hotstar.