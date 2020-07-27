Sahil Vaid on Working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara: There was Nothing Alarming

Sahil Vaid, who plays Sushant Singh Rajput’s best-friend JP in Dil Bechara, talks about the actor and the film.

“Nobody expected this overwhelming response. But at the same time, I'm not ignorant of the fact that it is because of a particular reason. I wish this response was as it is with Sushant being amongst us. But unfortunately, our world is such that his last film is getting so much love because suddenly people are curious about what happened to him and why. He deserved a lot of love before,” said Vaid.

The actor said if everything would have been normal and Sushant was around, Dil Bechara’s team would have watched the film at his house together.

Recalling the events of June 14, when news of Sushant's demise broke, Vaid says he dismissed the news in the first glance presuming it to be a death hoax until the internal panic struck. It was unbelievable for him because, during the film's production, Sushant was lively and inspiring.

“While shooting Dil Bechara, there was nothing which I saw was alarming. There were no tendencies whatsoever of the fact that someday he might just take a step like this. On the other hand, he was very inspiring and positive. He was the energy of the room and loved being with people,” said Vaid.

Being Sushant’s co-actor in his last film, Vaid didn’t come forward and speak about the actor because they were in the process of becoming close friends. “I never did anything for him apart from working with him in this film or helping him with his scenes. We spoke about motorcycles, trans music and films but we never shared things about our personal lives with each other. I saw his family for the first time on the news. However, I would always regret that I could never spend enough time with him.”

“Also, hasn’t there been enough circus,” he added referring to the ongoing discussion around nepotism in Bollywood and the outsider vs insider debate.

Vaid, who has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and The Zoya Factor says star kids can't be judged because they belong to a certain family.

“Things kind of fall apart when you ask for too much. You need to know where to draw that line. There has to be mutual respect. You can't be like, ‘since you're privileged, you keep giving me, I won't give you anything back’. Let's not forget that parents of these star kids are self-made people.”

Away from the debate, the actor wants to cherish Dil Bechara as a beautiful film and reminisce the process of making it. He also dedicated the film to his aunt, who lost her life to cancer only a couple of months before r Mukesh Chhabra approached him to be a part of this film.