Sahkutumb Sahaparivar Latest Episode: Can Pashya Express His Love For Anji?

The Marathi television series Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, on Star Pravah, is quite popular among the audience. The series portrays how the elder brother and sister-in-law are taking care of their siblings.

Avni has recently given birth to a daughter and Sarita is also going to be a mother soon. But what had piqued the interests of the audience was the brewing love between Pashya (Prashant) and Anji (Anjali). Prashant is trying to confess his love to Anji time and again.

Pashya and Anji who were not even ready to see each other’s faces are coming closer now. The two, who were constantly arguing, are now in love. Pashya has realised his love for Anji. Now, he wants to confess it in front of Anji. His first attempt at confession failed. So now he is making another attempt to tell Anji what he feels for her.

Star Pravah has shared a promo of the latest episode of the show on Instagram. In the promo, Pashya is seen trying to express his love for Anji. Pashya writes I love you for Anji on his tempo and brings Anji out of the house to give her this special surprise. He asks Anji to look at what is written on the windshield. Anji can’t find anything written on the glass. Just then Pashya’s younger brother arrives and splashes water over the glass.

Now, after all this, the viewers are curious to know whether Pashya can express his feelings in front of Anji? Besides, will Anji also accept his love?

The pair of Pashya and Anji is the favourite of the audience. The audience adores the two of them and their chemistry. Pashya who was illiterate has now learned to read and write English for Anji.

Akash Nalawade plays Prashant More aka Pashya and actress Komal Kumbhar plays Anjali Prashant More, popularly known as Anji. The onscreen chemistry between Pashya and Anji is getting a good response from the viewers.

