Sahkutumb Sahparivar: Avni Keeps Her Promise; Will Saru Accept Her Decision?

Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, the Marathi language drama which airs on Star Pravah, is witnessing the arrival of a new member in the family, according to the latest promo released by the channel. In the short clip, Avni could be seen returning home from the hospital with the baby girl.

Everyone in the family is excited to meet the newborn. Anji takes the baby in her arms to see her closely. As the baby starts crying, Anji asks her not to cry and tells her to go to her mother. As Anji moves forward to hand the baby over to Avni, she stops Anji. Avni asks Anji to give the baby to her mother. Everyone gets serious on hearing this.

The baby is then handed to Saru. Referring to Saru, Avni tells the baby that she is your mother. The family members can not help themselves but smile on listening to this. They also get a little emotional. While Avni has kept her promise, it will be interesting to see if Saru will seriously accept the former’s decision. The family is very happy with the arrival of this new member.

Meanwhile, Anji and Prashant’s relationship is flourishing. The chemistry between the two is adored by the audience. The love-hate connection between them is loved by the fans. This trailer must have piqued viewers’ interest in the programme even more.

Sahkutumb Sahparivar is a remake of the Tamil television series Pandian Stores. Sunil Barve and Nandita Dhuri-Patkar are the lead actors. The show is produced by Ranjit Thakur and Hemant Ruparel under the banner of Frames Production.

