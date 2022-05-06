Sai Dharam Tej Lauds Vishwak Sen’s Performance in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam hit the theatres on Friday and garnered applause from the audience. Directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, this film is being praised for Vishwak Sen’s acting and his on screen chemistry with Rukshar Dhillon. Actor Sai Dharam tej has also joined the list of people praising Vishwak Sen’s film.

Sai wrote on Twitter that Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is a rush of emotions and entertainment. Sai wrote that he could relate the story to himself and thus enjoyed it.

Sai appreciated the way Vishwak transformed himself for the role of Arjun. Sai tagged the producer of this film B.V.S.N Prasad and Rukshar Dhillon. Sai also tagged SVCCofficial, B.V.S.N Prasad’s film production company.

#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a rush of Entertainment & Emotions that I enjoyed so much relating myself.@VishwakSenActor Your transformation and living in the role of Arjun 👏🏼👏🏼Congratulations#BapineeduB anna @BvsnP Garu @RuksharDhillon @SVCCofficial @SVCCDigital and team pic.twitter.com/2cotAIhQFJ — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 5, 2022

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam narrates the story of Arjun who works as a small-time moneylender. He is a 33-year-old bachelor and wishes to marry. After an immense struggle, his marriage is fixed with Madhavi (Rukshar). The twist in this film comes when Madhavi goes missing.

Vishwak Sen is being immensely appreciated in film for portraying every emotion with a lot of ease. How he showcases emotions like frustration, tension, shyness and being stuck between family is being appreciated. He is quite good at enacting the role of a 33-year-old unmarried bachelor.

Besides Vishwak and Rukshar, Rithika Naik is also a part of this film. In her first Telugu film, she struck a chord with the audience. Her screen presence is quite charming.

According to reports, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has also drawn some criticism for its predictability and weak second half. Despite these criticisms, the direction and deft handling of the subject by director Vidyasagar are being praised.

The success of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has made Vishwak’s fans immensely happy. They are waiting for his yet to be released projects like the Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule. Vishwak will be seen with Mithila Palkar in this film. This remake is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.