Sai Dharam Tej Poses With Mega Family in 1st Appearance Post Accident; Chiranjeevi Confirms Recovery

Actor Sai Dharam Tej has “completely recovered" following a road accident in Hyderabad in September, confirmed his uncle, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, who shared a new picture of them from Diwali celebrations. Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Nagababu, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Akhira Nandan, Panja Vaishnav Tej were also seen posing along with Sai Dharam and Chiranjeevi in the photo.

The megastar took to Twitter to post the family photo, wishing Sai Dharam good health. “With all your blessings and prayers, Sai Dharam has completely recovered. This is a real festival,” he wrote. Sai Dharam took part in Diwali celebrations that were held at Chiranjeevi’s residence.

Sai Dharam Tej Returns to Social Media, Shares First Photo With Thank You Note After Bike Accident

Sai Dharam Tej shared Chiranjeevi’s tweet and wrote, “I am indebted to you for your prayers for your love that caused my rebirth. Getting your love is my true blessing."

Sai Dharam Tej returned to social media last month. The actor made his first social media post on October 3 after the bike accident. The actor had shared a photo of himself showing his thumb up and promised to see everyone soon.

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. He suffered a fracture in his collarbone and underwent surgery for the same. After being hospitalised for over a month, Sai Dharam Tej got discharged in October.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.