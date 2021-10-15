Sai Dharam Tej Returns Home from Hospital on His Birthday After Bike Accident

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej was injured after he fell down from a bike he was riding in Hyderabad on September 10. Sai Tej, nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi, is said to be passionate biker. He moves around on bike when he has no shooting schedule.

According to police, the sports bike Tej was riding skid and fell near Cable Bridge in Madhapur area. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to nearby Medicover Hospital by 108 ambulance, reportedly in an unconscious condition. He was subsequently shifted to Apollo Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. A police officer of Madhapur police station said the actor apparently lost control over the vehicle and fell down.

After over a month in recovery at the hospital, Tej made his way back home from the Apollo hospital. Incidentally, he is also celebrating his birthday today and fans of the actor are calling it a re-birth for him of sorts. Tej’s uncle Chiranjeevi shared a picture with him and wished him happy birthday on the occasion and shared the news of his return on Twitter with the fans.

“Another speciality of this #VijayaDashami is @IamSaiDharamTej is returning home after fully recovering from the accident, having had a miraculous escape, making us all happy & grateful! Nothing short of a Rebirth for him! Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha & PedaMama! Stay Blessed! (sic)," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Another speciality of this #VijayaDashami is @IamSaiDharamTej is returning home after fully recovering from the accident,having had a miraculous escape,making us all happy & grateful!Nothing short of a Rebirth for him! Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha & PedaMama!Stay Blessed! pic.twitter.com/pvIpsJalh1 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 15, 2021

A week earlier, Tej also shared an image from the hospital through which he had reassured fans about his well being.

Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie “Republic “See you soon pic.twitter.com/0PvIyovZn3— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 3, 2021

Tej is son of Chiranjeevi’s sister Vijaya Durga. He made his acting debut in 2014 and has so far acted in more than a dozen movies.

