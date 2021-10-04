Sai Dharam Tej Returns to Social Media, Shares First Photo With Thank You Note After Bike Accident

Actor Sai Dharam Tej is back on social media nearly a month after he met with a road accident in Hyderabad. The actor made his first social media post on Sunday after the bike accident in September. The actor, who is currently hospitalised, shared a photo of himself showing his thumb up and promised to see everyone soon.

Sharing the photo, Sai wrote on his Instagram account, “Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie ‘Republic’. See you soon." Tej’s cousin Niharika Konidela also dropped a red heart emoji on his post. His uncle Pawan Kalyan had stated during the pre-release event of ‘Republic’ that the actor was still unconscious. Tej is the son of Vijaya Durga, who is the sister of notable Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Telugu Star Sai Dharam Tej Meets With a Road Accident, Suffers Collarbone Injury

Sai Dharam Tej’s post comes two days after the theatrical release of his film Republic, which also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna. The film is a political drama that follows Panja Abhiram (Tej), an IAS officer who tackles the corruption in the political system and the administrative machinery.

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and others urged fans to watch the film in theatres. “Grand release of the movie #Republic today. It’s very unfortunate that my brother @IamSaiDharamTej is not there to witness it. Wishing that the fans and public show their love and support to this film. Best wishes @devakatta, @aishu_dil @meramyakrishnan & the entire team,” Allu Arjun tweeted.

Grand release of the movie #Republic today . It’s very unfortunate that my brother @IamSaiDharamTej is not there to witness it . Wishing that the fans & public show their love & support to this film . Best wishes @devakatta, @aishu_dil @meramyakrishnan & the entire team . pic.twitter.com/tAhleK8WG0— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2021

Ahead of the release, Chiranjeevi posted on Twittter, “Sai Dharam Tej is recovering very well." He added that he hopes that fans enjoy Republic and the film’s success will make way for many more theatrical releases in the future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.