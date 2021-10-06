Sai Dharam Tej’s 'Republic' Courts Controversy for 'Demeaning' Kolleru Village

Sai Dharam Tej’s “Republic" has run into fresh controversy now. The people of Kolleru village in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh have raised objections against a few scenes in the film. They alleged that scenes in question have demeaned their village and hurt the sentiments of people.

To register their protest, people held a rally in the Eluru district and requested the Joint Collector to take strict action against the producer and the director.

Talking to the media, the local leader of the village said that the film shows Kolleru people aquafarming by exposing fishes and other aquatic organisms to toxic chemicals. He further stated that the scenes are not good for farmers’ businesses as it sends a wrong message to the public.

Another group leader Saidu Gayatri Santhoshi said, “When the state government is taking appropriate and effective steps for aquaculture, it is sad to see the film portraying fake news to mislead people.”

For the uninitiated, the movie’s plot revolves around Kolleru lake in Andhra Pradesh. The makers of the film fictionalized the name by using Thelleru instead of Kolleru.

Sai Dharam Tej and the Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Republic finally hit theatres on Friday, October 1 after repeated delays due to Covid and lockdown.

The film tells the story of an IIT gold medallist and idealist IAS officer Abhi. Being a District Collector, Abhi stands up to the local governance. According to the filmmakers, the movie replicates the present state of affairs between bureaucracy and legislature.

Actor Ramya Krishnan portrays the role of a ruthless politician Vishaka Vani. To save the environment and people, Abhi has a face-off with her. The crux of this political drama develops when Abhi helps people revolt against Vani. Aishwarya Rajesh portrays Myra Hanson, an NRI who returns to India.

Writer-director Deva Katta has returned with Republic, after his most impressive work in Prasthanam.

