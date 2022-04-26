Sai Manjrekar Sets Internet on Fire With her Bold Avatar For April Cover of FHMfit

Actor Saiee Manjrekar made a mark in the industry with her very first film, Dabangg 3 only. The actor then stepped into the world of Telugu cinema with Ghani last year to challenge and push herself further. Apart from her powerful performances, Saiee also never fails to impress her fans with her mesmerising beauty. Recently, she set the internet on fire by becoming the face of a magazine cover.

Pulling a bold, vibrant and hot avatar, Saiee makes the appearance on the April cover of the FHMfit magazine. In the cover photo, she can be seen donning a green top paired with an off-white jacket. She kept her eyes popping with the neon green eye shadow. She chose to wear a lot of accessories such as gold chains and gold rings. The actor let her hair flow openly.

Saiee has reposted the photo from the magazine page. The FHM India is all praises for her as they captioned the photo, “Gracing our FHMfit April Cover is Saiee M Manjrekar, coming from a Bollywood background, has got it all, she is chic, bright & alluring. We were charmed during our conversation with her, and there was not a single dull moment. We talked all about her journey, inspiration & upcoming plans. Stay tuned to know all about her!”

Various celebrities showered Saiee with love and compliments in the comments section. While actor Namashi Chakraborty called Saiee ‘Fire’, television star Abhishek Kapur reacted with the ‘clap’ emoticons. Netizens also didn’t stay calm after witnessing the sexy side of the Major actor. One of the users commented, “Incredibly Attractive”, whereas another one congratulated Saiee and wrote, “So proud of you! This is just the beginning!”

On the work front, Saiee is all set to share the screen with Mahesh Babu for her next Telugu project, Major. The biographical action film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and has been jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu, Sharath Chandra, and Anurag Reddy. The film is expected to hit the theatres on May 27 this year.

