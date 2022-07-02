Sai Pallavi Calls Vennela A Memorable Character, Thanks Virata Parvam's Team

Sai Pallavi has garnered rave reviews for her portrayal of Vennela in her latest release Virata Parvam. The innocence and strength shown by Sai made Vennela’s character strike a chord with the audience. Recently, she shared a post on Twitter writing that Vennela is one of her memorable roles.

Sai also thanked the team behind Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam. Along with the post, she also attached a few behind the scenes photos of the film. Sai also mentioned that Virata Parvam is now streaming on Netflix. She requested everyone to watch the film.

Vennela from #VirataParvam is one of the most memorable roles I’ve had the good fortune of playing. It’s streaming on @NetflixIndia from today! And I’d like for you all to watch her journey! I can’t thank the team enough ❤️@RanaDaggubati @venuudugulafilm @SLVCinemasOffl pic.twitter.com/fv4DnWmzvw — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 1, 2022

Virata Parvam is streaming in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages on the OTT platform. There is a huge demand for the movie to be released in Hindi.

Virata Parvam is based on real life events of the Naxalite movement, which transpired in Andhra Pradesh in the 1990s. This film is written and directed by Venu Udugula. Priyamani, Rahul Ramakrishna and Anand Ravi are playing important roles in Virata Parvam. It is bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and Suresh Productions.

Virata Parvam narrates the story of Comrade Ravanna, played by Rana. In this film, Vennela reads a banned literature book written by Ravanna and she gets attracted to him. She follows the footsteps of Naxal leader Ravanna and becomes a comrade.

Suresh Bobbili has composed the music of the movie. Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Divakar Mani have handled the cinematography

After garnering accolades for his character in Virata Parvam, Sai will be next seen in the film Singa Paadhai. This film, directed by Ashok, is currently at production stage. Sivakarthikeyan, Dheena, Sharath Ravi, Vadivelu and others are a part of this movie. Singa Paadhai is bankrolled by KJR Studios and Sathya Jyothi Films. According to reports, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen enacting a dual role in this film. The dual roles will be of father and son. Reportedly, Singa Paadhai will be a commercial entertainer. D Imman is composing the music for this movie.

