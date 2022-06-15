Sai Pallavi Is Impressed By Chiranjeevi’s “Grace”

It is a known fact that Chiranjeevi is a multi talented actor. From his on-screen presence to his persona and dance moves, the actor never fails to impress his fans and followers. The name that is also in the list of his fans is of actress Sai Pallavi. Recently, Sai Pallavi commented on Chiranjeevi’s dance and called him “graceful”.

Sai Pallavi is busy promoting her upcoming film Virataparvam with Rana Daggubati. During one of the promotional campaigns, she was invited to the Open Heart with RK program, which was also attended by Chiranjeevi. On the stage, Sai Pallavi praised Chiranjeevi and said, “Chiranjeevi’s grace in terms of dance doesn’t come to anyone else and I have tried his hook step many times in Gang Mestri but I couldn’t.”

She also added that if given a chance, she would love to dance with Chiranjeevi and she will be “honoured”.

For the unversed, Sai Pallavi was offered the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bhola Shankar’s film. But the actress rejected the offer as the movie was a remake of a Tamil film. During the pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s film Love Story, Chiranjeevi talked about the incident and said, “When my team told me that they are approaching Sai Pallavi, I prayed that she should not accept the film. Thankfully, she declined the offer and felt extremely happy about the same.”

Hearing the same, Sai Pallavi replied, “Sir, I always have a fear about doing remakes and that’s the only reason for declining the offer.” Chiranjeevi accepted the same and said, “I want to prove myself as a dancer by acting with you. I want to work with you as your romantic interest but not as your brother.”

Now, fans are waiting to see Chiranjeevi and Sai Pallavi in a film together.

