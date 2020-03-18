Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya Look Much-in-love in This Still from Love Story

Following the release of the romantic track ‘Ay Pilla’ on Valentine’s Day, expectations surrounding Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Love Story has only increased.

Now, in a recent photo posted on social media, the duo can be seen shooting for the Telugu movie, which is being directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Ram Mohan Rao.

Shared on Instagram, the picture shows Pallavi and Chaitanya walking hand-in-hand on a railway platform. Both look very much in love with big smiles on their faces.

While Sai Pallavi sports a blue shirt and jeans, Chaitanya can be seen donning a red check-print shirt with a pair of jeans. A similar shot was seen in the ‘Ay Pilla’ lyrical video. Sung by Haricharan and Nakul Abhyankar, the track portrays the lead pair falling in love.

The picture has received appreciation from social media users. While one commented, “wow” with love-filled eye emoji, another wrote, “lovely pair”.

In an earlier interview, director Sekhar had mentioned that he chose to shoot on the local lanes to reflect “Telangana’s culture and traditions”.

Here is another picture of the pair from the shoot of their upcoming romance saga.

The production for Love Story began in September last year and is expected to see a release in the summer of 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

