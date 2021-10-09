Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Love Story' Earns Rs 32.48 Crore in 2 Weeks

“Love Story", the Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Telugu romantic drama, is having a decent run at the box office even as theatres are not operating at full capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Love Story" was released on September 24 on more than 1000 screens in India. The Sekhar Kammula directorial has collected Rs 32.48 crore net worldwide in its two weeks of theatrical business. In terms of gross collection, the movie has made around Rs 58 crore since September 24, reported Tollywood.Net.

The film did an exceptional business in the first week but slowed later due to the effects of cyclone Gulab and the new release Republic. “Love Story" had earned over Rs 7 crore on the first day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The earnings remained upward of Rs 5 crore for both days 2 and 3. It collected Rs 2.52 crore on the first Monday, and there has been a gradual decline since then. In total, the film has raked in Rs 25.62 crore from both Telugu states till October 7.

The overseas collections have also been fairly good for the producers. Love Story has so far earned Rs 4.81 crore outside India. Beyond the targeted markets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has made Rs 2.05 crore in the rest of India. Love Story was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore.

Love Story got stiff competition in the second week after the arrival of the political thriller “Republic". The Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ramya Krishna-starrer has minted Rs 5.51 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the first week. Directed by Deva Katta, the film follows the story of an IAS officer tackling corruption and crooked politicians.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.