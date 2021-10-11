Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Love Story' to Release on Aha on Oct 22

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Telugu romantic drama ‘Love Story’ has nearly exhausted its theatrical run. The Sekhar Kammula directorial received encouraging reviews and performed decently at the box office. Love Story was released in theatres on September 24 and earned more than Rs 32 crore in two weeks. Keeping in mind the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on cinemas, which are operating at limited capacity, the film’s box office performance can be deemed satisfactory.

After theatres, the makers of Love Story have now revealed the film’s OTT release date. Video streaming platform Aha, which had secured the film’s post-theatrical digital rights, will make the movie available on their portal from October 22. The makers of Love Story reserved four weeks for the film’s exclusive theatrical run before putting it up for OTT release.

Love Story is the second Telugu film after Krack to be released on Aha post-theatrical run. Krack, featuring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, was released in theatres on January 9 this year and minted around Rs 70 crore. The action thriller, directed by Gopinchand Malineni, received positive reviews from critics for the performances and writing.

Four weeks after its theatrical run, Krack streamed on Aha on February 6. Next month in March, Star Maa, which had bought the satellite rights, premiered it on TV. Star Maa has also bought the TV rights of Love Story and is likely to premiere it at the end of next month.

Love Story was released on more than 1000 screens worldwide and collected a magnificent nearly Rs 7 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day one. The film is an intense love story with a socially relevant message. The film received largely positive reviews with particular praise for Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s performances.

