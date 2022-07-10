Sai Pallavi who was recently seen as Vennela in Virata Parvam directed by Udugula Venu revealed that her parents hit are hard when they found out that she wrote a letter to a boy in class seven. In an interview session with the popular youtube channel ‘My Village Show’ facilitated by Netflix the actress was asked whether all the letter that she wrote in the film were real or not, to which she replied saying-

“In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once. I wrote a letter to a boy, it was in my childhood. Maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot.”

The actress plays the character of Vennela who falls in love with a Naxalite leader who is on a mission to bring justice and equality to society and takes it upon her to be a part of his life and to make his mother meet him for one last time before she dies.

Sai, captioned a few behind the scenes images on Instagram writing, “Vennela from #VirataParvam is one of the most memorable roles I’ve had the good fortune of playing.t’s streaming on @netflix_in from today!

And I’d like for you all to watch her journey!”

Rana Daggubati who plays Comrade Ravanna also revealed in the show that he too like Sai has penned a letter only once in his life. He wrote a letter as a young child to his grandfather, popular Telegu filmmaker Daggubati Ramanaidu.

“Well, I wrote one to my Grandfather in Karamchedu in my childhood. That was all. I didn’t write letters to anyone after that, said Rana.”

Virata Parvam did not do well in the theatres after the film released on June 17 but has been receiving praises after it started streaming on Netflix since July 1.

The film stars incredible actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand.

