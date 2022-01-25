Sai Pallavi Sums Up Working in Shyam Singha Roy With These Beautiful BTS Pics and a Heartwarming Note

Celebrating the success of her recent film Shyam Singha Roy, actress Sai Pallavi shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle while thanking the film's makers for crafting the historical drama. While sharing a series of pictures through the post, Sai summed up her whole experience working in the film. She posted some behind-the-scenes photos of herself in different outfits and looked mesmerizing in each one of them.

Alongside the photos, she penned down a small yet emotion-laden note in the captions. “Dear team, I’m not just thankful for the success of the film but also for getting to watch you cinephiles (wish I could find a term more intense) in action,” Sai captioned the post. She further thanked the people behind the film for the memories she made and said that she is “still in awe of what you have all created.”

Sai Pallavi, who played the role of a devadasi from Bangladesh in the movie, sports the traditional Bengali saree look in the first picture of the series. She elegantly holds a fan in one hand and stares through the lens while smiling. In the next photo, Sai shares her look in a plain white saree while keeping the hair open.

She even shared a BTS shot that captured her radiant smile while she flaunted her flawless beauty in a green and yellow saree. Summing up the series, Sai then dropped a photo where she can be seen embracing a picturesque sunset.

Tagging Rahul Sankrityan, the director of the film, Sai shared another post on her Instagram page and wrote, “Thank you is an understatement.” Expressing her love for her look as ‘Rosie’ in the film, she again dropped the picture in a red-white saree.

Sai Pallavi’s both post went viral in no time and was liked by lakhs of users on Instagram. People in the comment section loved the actress in saree as one wrote “Mam you look so elegant in sarees, amazing mam.”

Shyam Singha Roy, which also stars Krithi Shetty, Nani and Madonna Sebastian among others, was released last year in December and had collected Rs 26.10 crore in the first week at the box office. The film has now been made available on Netflix.

