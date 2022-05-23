Sai Pallavi to Romance Jr. NTR in NTR30? What We Know

With the makers of NTR30 still on a hunt for the female lead, the latest reports suggest that the team has approached Sai Pallavi to play the lead opposite Jr NTR. As per reports, the actor has signed on the dotted lines. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

If the speculation is indeed true, this will be Sai Pallavi and Jr NTR’s first collaboration.

Meanwhile, the recently released motion poster from the film created huge expectations among the masses. The much-talked-about movie is currently in the production phase and Jr. NTR will be seen essaying the role of a student union leader. It is being said that to appear in the role of a student, Jr. NTR lost about 6 to 7 kg for the film.

NTR30 is the next project of Jr NTR after RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Nan-starrer Shyam Singha Roy wherein she received a lot of love for her performance. On the work front, she has a couple of projects in the kitty.

For the unversed, NTR30, written and directed by Kortala Siva, will mark the second collaboration of the actor-director duo after their 2016 superhit movie Janatha Garage. The action entertainer is being produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the Yuvasudha Arts banner in collaboration with NTR Arts. S Thaman is composing the background score.

