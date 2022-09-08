Sai Pallavi Wishes Her Fans On Onam, Jokes About Not Being Able To Have Sadhya

September 8 this year marks the last day of Onam, the biggest harvest festival in Kerala. The day also marks new year’s eve for the Malayalis. The auspicious occasion sees people decorating their homes with rangolis, preparing feasts called “Onam Sadhya” and wearing ethnic outfits. On the eve of the final day of Onam celebrations, various actors, including Sai Pallavi, shared wishes with their beloved Malayali fans on Twitter.

Onam Ashamsakal to all you lovely people❤️

May you be immersed in joy, spread love and pls share Sadhya with friends like me who don’t have access to it 🙈 — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 8, 2022

Sai Pallavi’s tweet read, “Onam Ashamsakal to all you lovely people. May you be immersed in joy, spread love and pls share Sadhya with friends like me who don’t have access to it.” She joked about not being a Malayali due to which it is difficult for her to avail of the delicious Onam Sadhya. The tweet has received 13,000 likes and fans in the comments section have also wished her and others Happy Onam.

Sai Pallavi’s first film was a Malayalam one by the name Premam, the reason she is very close to her Malayali fans despite being a Tamilian.

Top showsha video

The actress shot to fame with her film Middle-Class Abbayi in which she played the love interest of Nani’s character. Sai Pallavi has given many iconic performances including Maari 2, NGK, Shyam Singha Roy and Virat Parvam. In her early days, she was also into dancing and was the 3rd runner-up in the 2009 show Dhee Ultimate Dance Show Season 4.

Other actors like Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Karthi, Mammootty and Mohanlal also wished their fans Happy Onam through various social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Mammootty’s tweet read, “My heartiest wishes to all. Happy Onam.”

Madhavan shared a selfie and said, “Wish you all a very Happy Onam!!!”

All the actors, in response to their wishes, got love from their fans irrespective of the social media platform.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here