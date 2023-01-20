Sai Tamhankar Amps Up Her Fashion Game With This Indo-Western Ensemble

Actress Sai Tamhankar has dominated social media since her last release India Lockdown, which received positive responses from both critics and viewers. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the diva is also known for her impeccable sense of style. She never fails to turn heads with her looks, be it with her photoshoots or in casual outings. Sai’s most recent Instagram pictures from her latest photo demonstrate her refined taste in fashion. In the pictures, Sai is dressed up in an indo-western ensemble. She is seen donning a black and white coat over a saree of the same colour combo. She rounded off her look with a braided ponytail, a necklace, black-coloured high heels, and nude makeup.

The actress captioned her post, “Saree…Yes! But with a twist please…”. She puts her hands in both pockets of her coat while posing for the photos.

One of her fans commented, “I was waiting for this look.” Another one commented, “Nice pic,” while the third user wrote, “wow” in the comment section.

Sai was last seen in India Lockdown, a Hindi language drama film. The movie is bankrolled jointly by Pen India Limited and Bhandarkar Entertainment and was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra and Prateik Belawadi, all played important roles in the movie. It was released on December 2, on the OTT platform ZEE 5.

