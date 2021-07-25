Sai Tamhankar: I Secretly Wish They Re-release Mimi When Theatres Reopen

Actor Sai Tamhankar is making a comeback in Bollywood with Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi, which will premiere on Netflix on July 30. The film was slated to hit theatres last year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after which the makers opted for an OTT release. Even though Sai is happy with the digital release of the film, she secretly wants the makers to re-release it in cinemas once the situation is back to normal.

“I think we should look at the brighter picture that film is releasing because the situation is very unpredictable still, we still don’t have answers to a lot of questions and I think the brighter side is people are gonna get to watch the film this year. I secretly wish that they re-release the film when the theatres are open but for now I am very happy that people will watch it finally," Sai told us.

The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, revolves around Kriti Sanon’s character, Mimi, who turns a surrogate mother for an American couple in the film. Sai plays Mimi’s friend in the film.

“The reason for me to choose Mimi was the unusual script, the subject that it talks about, and of course, the director (Laxman Utekar) and the production house. Mainly I think it’s a wonderful and very layered subject because I feel surrogacy is a very complex procedure especially in our country where we have morals, values, high emotions for everything. I think for a mother who is going to deliver a baby and for the people who have chosen that woman as their surrogate, I think for both of party it’s an extremely layered and complicated emotional situation," Sai said.

Talking about her experience working with so many seasoned actors in the movie, Sai said, “I consider myself very fortunate to be working with such a stellar cast. Supriya ji and Manoj ji and everybody else has such a huge experience. They are “majhe huye kalakar" and so good in front of the camera. I think it was a big challenge to buckle up and power up in front of them and I hope people appreciate my effort this time also."

Sai made her on-screen debut with Subhash Ghai’s crime thriller Black and White and went on to appear in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s adult comedy Hunterrr, for which she garnered positive reviews. Sai continued to showcase her acting prowess in Marathi films like Classmates, Vazandar and Family Katta but completely disappeared from the Hindi space.

When asked about the same, Sai said, “I think you should really seriously ask this question to the makers and the producers. They would have a better answer but honestly, I am very scared of getting typecast so I would want to go slow and steady. I don’t mind my slow pace but I want to be a part of correct films and subjects. I want to work on my own terms because I have to like what I do, I have to be convinced with what I play so it’s okay if I have to wait. I am going to be a part of interesting projects only."

