Sai Tamhankar Shares Photo of Mystery Man With Romantic Caption. Details Inside

Sai Tamhankar’s popularity in the Marathi film industry is unmatched. She is one of those few regional cinema artists who left an imprint on Bollywood as well. The actor’s performance last year in Mimi alongside Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi got her a nomination at the IIFA.

Besides that, she has also been giving back to back hits in Marathi. While her professional life and career are often much discussed, the actor’s recent social media post took Instagram by storm.

Sai, who was married to Atul Gosavi earlier, has been linked with various people after her divorce. Sai Tamhankar’s latest Instagram post hints that she has finally found someone special in her life. She shared a photo of a person taken during a video call and captioned it ‘Gosh! The way I make you blush’. After this sweet caption, Sai Tamhankar used some hashtags like one, saheb and Daulat Rao.

Sai’s post was met with enthusiastic curiosity about who the mystery man was and what was cooking between the two. Apart from heart emojis, there were comments like, “Who is the person in this photo?" “What exactly should we understand?"

Sai’s close friends Priya Bapat, actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Suyash Tilak and Prathna Behere have also commented with heart emojis. Apart from this, the person in this photo has also been tagged in the comment made by Priya Bapat. From the tag, we could understand that the man was Anish Jog, a producer by profession.

Anish Jog also shared a photo with Sai a few days ago. He captioned the photo, “Magic, You and Me". Priya Bapat commented on this photo, saying “Kya baat hai finally".

From Anish and Sai’s captions and everyone’s comments, fans are speculating that Sai and Anish are the latest couple in Marathi cinema.

