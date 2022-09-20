Sai Tamhankar to Play Emraan Hashmi's Wife in Tejas Deoskar's Next Ground Zero

Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar has joined the cast of director Tejas Deoskar’s next titled Ground Zero. Sai will share the screen with serial kisser Emraan Hashmi and play his wife Zoya Hussain. The shooting for the film is already underway in Kashmir. The next leg of the shoot will take place in Pahalgam.

As reported by an English Daily, Emraan Hashmi will essay as an Indian Army Officer. For the last 14 days, the crew was shooting in Srinagar. The actor was papped by shutterbugs when he came from the auditorium of SP College MA road in Kashmir. A few students even waved and kept running behind the car of Hashmi to catch a glimpse of the star.

Top showsha video

Speaking with the media, a crew from Ground Zero said, “Sai is playing Emraan’s wife in the film. The fresh onscreen chemistry of both the stars will surely be loved by the audience.” Speculation is rife that Sai and Emraan might have some romantic sequences in the movie.

Recently, news agency ANI reported that during the shooting, a person, who tried to throw a stone at the Ground Zero crew, was arrested. The Anantnag police station has registered an FIR against the miscreant. In the statement released by the police station, they said, “During the ongoing shooting of the film in ‘Pahalgam’, after completing the shoot at 07:15 pm on September 18, a miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. An FIR (FIR No. 77/2022) has been registered at Pahalgam Police Station in this case. At the same time, the miscreants are also identified and arrested.”

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi has a busy schedule and will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Selfie and Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. Sai Tamhankar will act in Lockdown, the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here