Sai Tamhankar to Play Pivotal Role in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown

Sai Tamhankar has carved a niche as one of the leading actresses in Marathi cinema, giving back-to-back hits like B.E. Rojgaar, Medium Spicy and other projects. She is currently the talk of the town for her upcoming film with director Madhur Bhandarkar titled India Lockdown.

This project will be a collection of four parallel stories that describe the ramifications of the pandemic in India. Sai shared a poster of India Lockdown on Instagram featuring her as a woman from a rural area. The Marathi diva wrote in the caption, “The tragedy you know, the untold stories you don’t!

#IndiaLockdown premieres 2nd Dec only on #ZEE5 My next with the genius @imbhandarkar!”

Her fans and colleagues were delighted to know about her latest project and they conveyed their best wishes to Sai for this project. Actors Siddharth Jadhav and Suyash Tilkak lauded Sai for doing this project. Composer Atul Gogavale wrote, “All the best for this Sai …”

Actress Parna Pethe and journalist Shravan Shah also expressed their delight at Sai acting in this movie. A user wrote that finally a project is made on this topic.

However, one of the users expressed his dissatisfaction over the poster of the India Lockdown. This user wrote that Marathi-speaking people are stereotyped as maids, corrupt police officers and other downgraded characters in society. On the other hand, Hindi-speaking people are projected as innocent and honest. This speaks volumes about the injustice done to the characterisation of Marathi people. According to the user, this prejudiced approach about certain sections of society should be avoided.

Besides Sai, Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and others have essayed key roles in this film. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have written India Lockdown, which is produced by Pen Studios and PJ Motion Pictures.



Apart from India Lockdown, Sai also remained in the limelight as she received the best actress award from Pravah Picture for the movie Pondicherry.



Directed by Sachin Kundalkar, Pondicherry revolves around Nikita and her son Ishan whose life changes after a man arrives to stay with them.

