Sai Tamhankar Wins Filmfare Award, Boyfriend Anish Jog Shares Heartwarming post

Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar often showcases major couple goals through her drool worthy pictures with beau Anish Jog. Filmmaker Anish Jog also does not miss any opportunity to shower praises on her. Recently, Sai received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mimi. Anish was extremely happy and expressed his appreciation for Sai in a post on Instagram.

Anish wrote that she has worked very hard to receive the award. Anish added that she has always dreamt of winning this coveted award and left no stone unturned for it. He concluded the post by writing that she deserved this honour. Alongside the caption he attached two pictures of Sai from the Filmfare Award ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anish Joag (@anishjoag)



Sai and her co-stars in Marathi industry expressed their happiness in the comment section. Actresses Hruta Durgule, Priya Bapat, Mithila Palkar and Amruta Khanvilkar conveyed their best wishes to Sai. Radio Jockey Shonali and actor Adinath Kothare also wished the Cookie actress on this occasion. Sai’s fans were also delighted at this moment and showered heart emoticons in their comments. One fan wrote that Sai rightly deserved this award.

This is not the first time Sai received accolades and awards for her acting in Mimi. She was the recipient of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) award as well for Mimi. She essayed the character of Shama Pratap, who is Mimi’s best friend. Mimi’s role was played by Kriti Sanon. Mimi narrated the journey of a girl who decides to act as a surrogate mother for an American couple. Mimi was loved by audiences and critics alike.

Top showsha video

Apart from Mimi, Sai has been seen in several projects keeping the audience hooked with her spectacular performances. She was last seen in web series B.E. Rojgaar. The series narrated the story of three engineering students who are unemployed and create a start-up. This series was directed by Sarang Sathaye. She essayed the character of Piyu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here