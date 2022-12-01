Saiee Manjrekar Calls Nepotism A Reality In Bollywood

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of filmmaker-cum-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. She has also worked in a few Telugu films after working in the third instalment of Dabangg. Like almost every other star kid, Saiee too faced a lot of backlash due to the ‘insider versus outsider’ debate. Much of Bollywood stars, today, are sons and daughters of yesteryear film personalities, and the nepotism debate around them has been raging fiercely for the last few years.

However, while most star kids deny having had any privilege because of their celebrity parents, Saiee Manjrekar’s response to the debate is baffling. During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Saiee said that she agrees with anyone claiming that she has benefited due to her father’s association with the film industry. “I accept the privileges I have because of coming from the industry. But still, I want to work separately for myself,” said the 24-year-old actress.

Saiee also acknowledged nepotism to be a reality in the industry and admitted that she got a break easily compared to others. And, she is thankful for the same. The Major star added, “There will be somebody else who is working 10 times harder to be where I am right now, so I have to work even 10 times harder to stay where I am.”

Saiee even spoke about stereotyping that children of celebrities face. She gave an example of how way before she forayed into films, people at family functions assumed she was dieting. Elaborating further, Saiee said, “Then people, who I have known forever, started thinking ‘Saiee is going to become arrogant and change, have an air about her’ That’s a stereotype that has been created and etched in people’s minds. It is really hard to step out of it.”

On the work front, Saiee Manjrekar will soon be seen in Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye. Besides her, the upcoming film stars singer-actor Guru Randhawa and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

