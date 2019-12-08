Take the pledge to vote

Saiee Manjrekar on Dabangg 3: Want to do Justice to This Role

In an interview, the actress talked about being aware of her roles and responsibilities as a public figure. She wishes to do justice to her role and to her father's name with her role in 'Dabangg 3'.

News18.com

December 8, 2019
Saiee Manjrekar on Dabangg 3: Want to do Justice to This Role
Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee is looking forward to her big Bollywood debut with none other than Salman Khan in his home production franchise Dabangg's third part. Being a star child, all eyes are going to be on the newbie and the young debutante herself talked about the responsibilities of being a star child.

Talking to Pinkvilla, she shared she considered herself lucky on landing this opportunity and feels like a dream come true. Talking about being an upcoming actress and being in the public scrutiny, she said. "I have said this before that with being a public figure there comes a lot of exposure, yes, but it also comes with a lot of vulnerability that I will have to deal with. The love, the affection and even the trolling are a part of it. I will take my own time and pace to get used to it. As long as I have people to support me, like my parents and Salman sir, I think I’ll be able to deal with it.”

The 21-year-old actress wishes to stay humble despite starring her career with a grand opening. Besides pressure, Saiee said she has a huge responsibility on her as she has to make her father, Mahesh, proud. "I have my father’s name in line to make him proud and do him good and again it is Salman and Prabhu Deva Sir who have trusted me with the role. I want to do justice to this role. So, more than pressure, it is a sense of responsibility that I have to do right by then."

Saiee will be playing the love interest of young Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, which is slated to release on December 20, 2019. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Mahie Gill and Tinnu Anand among others.

