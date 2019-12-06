Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up About the Viral picture With Salman Khan

Dabangg 3 debutante Saiee Manjrekar revealed her memories from the day she met Salman Khan as a child. The picture from the meeting has gone viral.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up About the Viral picture With Salman Khan
Dabangg 3 debutante Saiee Manjrekar revealed her memories from the day she met Salman Khan as a child. The picture from the meeting has gone viral.

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The actress will be playing Khan's character Chulbul Pandey's love interest from his younger days. The 21-year-old, whose bits in the trailer has managed to win the audience's heart, recently talked about a viral picture in which she met Salman Khan when she was a kid.

In the picture taken many years ago, the actress is posing with Salman Khan as a child. Talking about the picture to Times of India, she said, "I have a very vivid memory of the day. So papa was going to Salman Sir's house for a meeting and I was like even I want to come and meet him. So I went with papa and that's the day when we clicked the picture."

"I was really hungry and that's when Salman Sir offered me a tray full of chocolates. I had kept the wrappers of the chocolates until a few years back as well. This was even shared on one of my first Instagram accounts which I was never supposed to share, so I think this is from there that it's gone viral," she further added.

View this post on Instagram

#saieemanjrekar #salmankhan

A post shared by imran khan (@salman_lovers72) on

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Kiccha Sudeep, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com