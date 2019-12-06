Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up About the Viral picture With Salman Khan

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The actress will be playing Khan's character Chulbul Pandey's love interest from his younger days. The 21-year-old, whose bits in the trailer has managed to win the audience's heart, recently talked about a viral picture in which she met Salman Khan when she was a kid.

In the picture taken many years ago, the actress is posing with Salman Khan as a child. Talking about the picture to Times of India, she said, "I have a very vivid memory of the day. So papa was going to Salman Sir's house for a meeting and I was like even I want to come and meet him. So I went with papa and that's the day when we clicked the picture."

"I was really hungry and that's when Salman Sir offered me a tray full of chocolates. I had kept the wrappers of the chocolates until a few years back as well. This was even shared on one of my first Instagram accounts which I was never supposed to share, so I think this is from there that it's gone viral," she further added.

View this post on Instagram #saieemanjrekar #salmankhan A post shared by imran khan (@salman_lovers72) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:46am PST

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Kiccha Sudeep, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.