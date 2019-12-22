Saiee Manjrekar to Bhoomika Chawla, Actresses Launched by Salman Khan

Salman Khan, one of the most loved leading man of Bollywood for more than three decades now, has been behind the launch of a number of actress like Bhoomika Chawla, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha among others. The actor's Dabangg 3 has just hit the theatres and with it, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar’s made her Bollywood debut.

Let's have a look at some of the other actresses that Salman Khan has launched in Bollywood.

Saiee Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar was seen making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. She plays the love interest to the younger Chulbul Pandey in the film. The movie hit the theatres on December 20.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who previously worked as a costume designer was also introduced by Salman in 2010 film Dabangg. Since then, she has been part of all the installments of the film. Speaking about her acting debut, the actress has said on several platforms that acting was never on cards for her until Chulbul Panday aka Salman Khan told her that there was a movie suited for her.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah shot to fame with Salman khan’s Jai Ho. Previously, she had shared the screen with the superstar in his movie Tere Naam’s hit song Lagan Lagi as a co-dancer. Post Jai Ho, the actress has appeared in films like Hate Story 3 and Race 3.

Zareen Khan

Salman Khan had launched Zareen Khan with Veer. While the film was a failure at the box office, the actress became quite popular. After that, she appeared in a song with Salman in his movie Ready. Later, she went on to appear in films Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and 1921.

Bhoomika Chawla

After working in south movies, Bhoomika first appeared in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam. The lead actors of the movie were highly appreciated for their performances and the movie became the year’s highest grosser. Currently, she is working in Telugu movies.

Sneha Ullal

Sneha Ullal, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Lucky: No Time For Love, could not get much luck in Bollywood. She was last seen in the film Bezubaan Ishq. Ullal was a striking resemblance to actress Aishwarya Rai.

