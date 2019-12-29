Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn Respond to Kareena Kapoor's Comments on Pay Disparity In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor had pointed out that the unequal pay in Bollywood on the basis of gender was going down with actresses turning producers.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn Respond to Kareena Kapoor's Comments on Pay Disparity In Bollywood
Image: Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn in 'Tanhaji' film

The discussion on pay disparities in Bollywood on the basis of gender is an old and unending one. Kareena Kapoor recently reignited the discussion by expressing her opinion towards it.

In a recent interview, she stated that the tide in Bollywood was turning in the favor of actresses with female producers on the rise. "Now with Anushka, Deepika becoming producers, the conversation is slightly different. Producers are left with no choice but to involve the heroine on board to get the kind of kickback because they are bringing in that amount of revenue."

Saif Ali Khan and his Tanhaji co-star Ajay Devgn agreed with the comment and expressed their support for it. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif stated, "I would say it is terribly unfair. They should get paid as much. I completely agree with her. I think the industry is very economically driven, so the people that pull at the box office get paid more, fair or unfair, it is like that."

On the topic of the industry being economically driven, Ajay Devgn pointed out how certain actors are paid extremely less even in comparison to the women.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan will be appearing opposite each other in the upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will is a milestone for Devgn as it will be his 100th film. It is set to hit theatres on January 10.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram