Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn Respond to Kareena Kapoor's Comments on Pay Disparity In Bollywood

The discussion on pay disparities in Bollywood on the basis of gender is an old and unending one. Kareena Kapoor recently reignited the discussion by expressing her opinion towards it.

In a recent interview, she stated that the tide in Bollywood was turning in the favor of actresses with female producers on the rise. "Now with Anushka, Deepika becoming producers, the conversation is slightly different. Producers are left with no choice but to involve the heroine on board to get the kind of kickback because they are bringing in that amount of revenue."

Saif Ali Khan and his Tanhaji co-star Ajay Devgn agreed with the comment and expressed their support for it. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif stated, "I would say it is terribly unfair. They should get paid as much. I completely agree with her. I think the industry is very economically driven, so the people that pull at the box office get paid more, fair or unfair, it is like that."

On the topic of the industry being economically driven, Ajay Devgn pointed out how certain actors are paid extremely less even in comparison to the women.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan will be appearing opposite each other in the upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will is a milestone for Devgn as it will be his 100th film. It is set to hit theatres on January 10.

