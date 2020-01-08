Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F's Quirky New Poster for Jawaani Jaaneman Promises Fun Father-Daughter Bond

The new poster of the rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaya F promise to share in the film. Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, makes her debut in the film.

In the new poster, Saif is seen wearing a red-and-white striped robe while Alaya, who plays Saif's on-screen daughter, sits on the floor pointing a fan at Saif. Sharing the poster, Alaya took to Instagram and wrote: "A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk."

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also features Tabu in a pivotal role. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress expressed her happiness on working with Saif after many years. "This is a different film and it's amazing to work with Saif after so many years. We did Biwi No. 1, but we didn't have any scenes together. Saif has a great sense of humour and I was looking forward to doing this kind of film with him," she said.

Saif also was all praise for his co-star. In an interview with Mid-day, he had said, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is funny on paper, and I'm pleased that she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical."

It is presented by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films, and Northern Lights Films. The film will hit the big screen on January 31.

(With inputs from IANS)

