Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor to Headline Horror-comedy Bhoot Police

Saif Ali Khan's next movie has been announced and it will see him feature alongside Arjun Kapoor. Titled Bhoot Police, the horror-comedy venture is directed by Pavan Kirpalani (Phobia, Ragini MMS) and will go on the floors in December 2020. This is the first time that Saif and Arjun are coming together for a project. However, Arjun has previously worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki & Ka (2016).

IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Filming begins 2020-end. pic.twitter.com/AQOVgmJ2se — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2020

As per report, Arjun and Saif will be playing ghost hunters in Bhoot Police. The venture has been dubbed by the director as a spooky 'adventure comedy' and 'crazy entertainer'. The director added that both Arjun and Saif will be bringing their respective comedy styles to the movie.

Arjun's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to release this year but it has been delayed due to the coronavirus. Seems like the makers want to sit out the pandemic and release the movie in theaters instead of an OTT premiere directly. He has also doing a cross-border romance film with Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, Saif has announced that he is expecting his baby with Kareena. He is father to Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in Dil Bechara.