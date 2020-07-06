Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Look Stunning as They Strike a Happy Pose in This Unseen Pic

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most stunning couples in Bollywood. We recently stumbled upon an adorable throwback of the power couple flashing smiles. Shared by Kareena’s fan club on Instagram, the behind-the-scenes still shows the much-in-love duo looking into each other's eyes in a commercial shoot.

Saif and Kareena are in their stylish best as the former wears a royal purple shirt and the latter is seen in a black silken slip outfit and gold necklace.

Apart from several commercial ad shoots and magazine covers, Kareena and Saif have co-starred in seven films including, LOC: Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006), Roadside Romeo (2008), Tashan (2008) and Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012).

Up next, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film directed by Advait Chandan is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. She will essay Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar's multi-starrer historical drama, Takht.

On the other hand, Saif has Bhoot Police alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Ali Fazal in leads. The film is said to be a comedy horror and is written and directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Saif also has an important role in the upcoming release Dil Bechara. The film is directed by debutante Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer actress Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara will stream on OTT site July 24 onwards. Saif is set to appear in Bunty aur Babli 2 with his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukherji.