Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Shoot Together, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who were last seen together in 2012 film Agent Vinod, have shot for a TV commercial together.

Trending Desk

January 14, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
Even though actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is not on social media, she still manages to create quite a buzz among her fans with her sense of fashion and sartorial choices.

Recently, the Good Newwz actress was seen shooting for an advertisement with actor husband Saif Ali Khan and a video has surfaced online for the same. The video shows Kareena interacting with someone who is not visible on screen.

Her expressions were caught on camera and fans couldn’t stop praising the actress for her flawless beauty. They also called her the “expressions queen”.

One person wrote, “My God those expressions!” “Kareena is absolutely gorgeous and so animated,” wrote another Instagram user. In some comments, fans also compared her reactions to her character Geet from Jab We Met.

According to a report from the Times Of India, the couple was shooting for a popular infant diaper brand, adding that the endorsement deal is a lucrative one.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the comedy-drama Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in Angrezi Medium. The film is a spin-off of the film Hindi Medium and is slated to release on March 20.

Kareena will also act in the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film, titled Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is slated for a Christmas release.

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman which will hit theatres on January 31.

