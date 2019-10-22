Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor To Send Son Taimur To Boarding School In London?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's young one Taimur, who is loved among the media and fans for his adorableness, will soon be going to a boarding school in the upcoming years. According to reports and rumours, Taimur will be following the family tradition of receiving education at a boarding, just like dad Saif and granddad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

A report in a leading entertainment portal says that the kid will be sent to Lockers Park Prep School in Hertfordshire, which is a premier prep school. Saif Ali Khan too had been to the same school post which he went to Winchester College, and so did Tiger Pataudi, where he is said to be trained by cricket coach Frank Woolley.

In their earlier interviews, both Kareena and Saif had talked about the possibility of this happening. Kareena in an earlier interview had said that she and Saif were thinking about it since the life they live in Mumbai may hamper Taimur's day-to-day life. She wanted to send Taimur away from the limelight.

Saif too had said that star kids have to go away so that they can stay away from the pouring attention at a young age. Daughter Sara Ali Khan too is known to have studied at Columbia University, where the stage gave her the rush to become an actor.

Looks like the paps and fans of the little munchkin are going to miss him soon.

