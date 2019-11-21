Take the pledge to vote

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Gets Postponed, will Now Release Next Year

Earlier scheduled for a November 29 release, Jawani Janemann will now release in February.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has been postponed. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on November 29, will now hit the screens on February 7 next year, since Saif is occupied with prior commitments.

The romantic comedy will mark the debut of Alaia F., daughter of Pooja Bedi, and is directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame.

"It's rightly said, age is just a number... Jawaani Jaaneman in cinemas on February 7, 2020," tweeted the film's co-producer Jackky Bhagnani on Wednesday.

In the film, Saif plays a 40 year-old father and Alaia is his teenage daughter, while Tabu portrays an important pivotal character. A major part of the film was filmed in London earlier this year.

On reuniting with Saif after two decades, Tabu had said in an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, "This is a different film and it's amazing to work with Saif after so many years. We did Biwi No. 1, but we didn't have any scenes together. Saif has a great sense of humour and I was looking forward to doing this kind of film with him."

Saif too had expressed his happiness on collaborating with Tabu. He told Mid Day in an interview, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is funny on paper, and I'm pleased that she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical."

