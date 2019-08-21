Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are Back from London with Snazzy New Hairstyles

Taimur Ali Khan is back in India, much to the delight of the paparazzi who cannot get enough of clicking this star-kid. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have finally returned to India after spending more than two months in Europe, with their tiny tot in tow. The 2.5-year-old was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his parents on their way home.

Taimur was as usual perched on top of his dad's shoulders, looking incredibly cute in bangs and long hair. Saif too has had a change in his look, having ditched his thick beard and long hair. He is now clean-shaven with much shorter hair than before. Taimur waved at the waiting cameras and smiled as mom Kareena said something to him as the trio walked towards their car. Take a look:

Kareena, Saif and Taimur first spent a week in Tuscany, Italy in early June. Then they left for London where Kareena shot for Angrezi Medium and Saif began shooting for Jawani Jaaneman. Kareena often made short trips to Mumbai to shoot for her television dance reality show Dance India Dance.

The family recently celebrated Saif's birthday in London. Pictures from the party showed Saif cutting his cake with Kareena by his side. All through their vacation, fans were often treated to their pictures from Europe on Instagram.

Saif, who recently starred in Netflix's Sacred Games Season 2, will soon be seen in Laal Kaptaan, which releases in October. He plays a Naga sadhu in the film. Kareena is awaiting the release of Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She stars in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.