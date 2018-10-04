English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan Announces First Project Under New Banner Black Knight Films
Saif Ali Khan has launched his new production banner called Black Knight Films.
Saif Ali Khan will next be seen as Shakun Kothari in Gauravv K Chawla’s Bazaar. (Image: Viacom 18)
After collaborating with Dinesh Vijan under the banner Illuminati Films, actor Saif Ali Khan has now launched his own production house, Black Knight Films.
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the 48-year-old actor has even locked the first film under his new banner. Titled Jawani Jaaneman, it will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, who made Filmistaan, that went on to win a National Film Award.
The movie, which is expected to go on floors next year, is reported to be a family drama, exploring the relationship of a middle-aged man with his daughter. Saif is slated to play the father. Though there is a strong recommendation that Saif’s real-life daughter Sara play his reel-life daughter too, but the actress for the role is yet to be finalised.
The report also claimed that Jawani Jaaneman will be presented in association with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. Notably, Jay and Saif have previously worked together on Race and Race 2. Saif has also roped in dialogue-writer Hussain Dalal, who has written for several popular films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States.
Meanwhile, Saif and Sara will soon be seen discussing their relationship and Sara’s career plans on the second episode of Koffee with Karan’s upcoming season.
On the professional front, Saif will next star alongside Radhika Apte in Gauravv K Chawla’s Bazaar. Sara, meanwhile, is all geared up to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.
