1-min read

Saif Ali Khan Back in Playboy Avatar in Jaawani Jaaneman Teaser

The teaser of Jaawani Jaaneman has been released and Saif dons the role of a man living life king size. The movie also features Tabu, Kubra Sait and newcomer Alaia Furniturewalla in pivotal roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 29, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan Back in Playboy Avatar in Jaawani Jaaneman Teaser
Image: Instagram

There's good news for Saif Ali Khan fans. The Cocktail star will soon be seen in Nitin Kakkar's directorial Jaawani Jaaneman. The movie is set to be released on January 31, 2020.

The teaser of Jaawani Jaaneman has been released and Saif dons the role of a man living life king size. The clip shows Saif dancing, partying and picking up girls at clubs.

The movie also features Tabu, Kubra Sait and newcomer Alaia Furniturewalla in pivotal roles. Alaia, Pooja Bedi's daughter, recently shared the film's new poster on her instagram handle.

Catch a quick glimpse of the film's teaser. Producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter to share the big news with the audience.

In the teaser, we also get a sneak peek of Saif dancing to his hit song of the '90s Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi. The revamped version of the Ole Ole song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar.

Jaawani Jaaneman is presented under Saif Ali Khan's banner Black Knight Films, co-produced by Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jacky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

Saif has another release scheduled in 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he plays the main antagonist Uday Bhan. In Tanhaji, Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead role.

