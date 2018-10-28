English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif's Bazaar Picks Up Pace at Box Office; Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Heads to Rs 100-Cr Club
While Saif Ali Khan's latest release Bazaar picks up pace at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho inches towards Rs 100 crore mark.
Despite facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho, Gauravv K Chawla's Bazaar has kept itself alive in the race of box office collections in the first two days of its release. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer has seen a jump in its box office earnings by about 33 percent on the second day. While it raked in Rs 3.07 crore on its first day, its Day 2 collection was Rs 4.10 crore.
Also starring Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra, Bazaar is based on the story of Mumbai's city life, and pushes you into the semi-dark world of its stockbrokers.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box-office figures: "#Baazaar picks up pace on Day 2... Witnesses 33.55% growth, which is a healthy trend... Needs to regain lost ground by scoring higher numbers on Day 3 and also on weekdays... Mumbai circuit is performing better... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 7.17 cr. India biz." (sic)
On the other hand, Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho is running strong at the box office. According to Adarsh, there is a higher chance that the film will cross Rs 100 crore mark. Its collection currently stands at Rs 76 crore.
He wrote: "#BadhaaiHo will cruise past ₹ 80 cr mark today... Second Sat witnessed 91.18% growth... Question is, will it join the ₹ 100 cr Club?... Much depends on how strong it trends till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. India biz." (sic)
Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed—the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in coming to terms with their parents’ sex lives.
CNN-News18 film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film 3.5 stars. Praising Ayushmann, he wrote, “It’s the senior actors who take centrestage, but Ayushmann Khurrana does a bang-on job of playing yet another fellow trapped in a ‘mess’ not of his own making. He’s convincing at every stage, as his Nakul alternates between anger, anxiety, and confusion.”
#Baazaar picks up pace on Day 2... Witnesses 33.55% growth, which is a healthy trend... Needs to regain lost ground by scoring higher numbers on Day 3 and also on weekdays... Mumbai circuit is performing better... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 7.17 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2018
#BadhaaiHo will cruise past ₹ 80 cr mark today... Second Sat witnessed 91.18% growth… Question is, will it join the ₹ 100 cr Club?... Much depends on how strong it trends till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2018
