Saif's Bazaar Picks Up Pace at Box Office; Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Heads to Rs 100-Cr Club

Despite facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho, Gauravv K Chawla's Bazaar has kept itself alive in the race of box office collections in the first two days of its release. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer has seen a jump in its box office earnings by about 33 percent on the second day. While it raked in Rs 3.07 crore on its first day, its Day 2 collection was Rs 4.10 crore.Also starring Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra, Bazaar is based on the story of Mumbai's city life, and pushes you into the semi-dark world of its stockbrokers.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box-office figures: "#Baazaar picks up pace on Day 2... Witnesses 33.55% growth, which is a healthy trend... Needs to regain lost ground by scoring higher numbers on Day 3 and also on weekdays... Mumbai circuit is performing better... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 7.17 cr. India biz." (sic)On the other hand, Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho is running strong at the box office. According to Adarsh, there is a higher chance that the film will cross Rs 100 crore mark. Its collection currently stands at Rs 76 crore.He wrote: "#BadhaaiHo will cruise past ₹ 80 cr mark today... Second Sat witnessed 91.18% growth... Question is, will it join the ₹ 100 cr Club?... Much depends on how strong it trends till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. India biz." (sic)Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed—the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in coming to terms with their parents’ sex lives.CNN-News18 film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film 3.5 stars. Praising Ayushmann, he wrote, “It’s the senior actors who take centrestage, but Ayushmann Khurrana does a bang-on job of playing yet another fellow trapped in a ‘mess’ not of his own making. He’s convincing at every stage, as his Nakul alternates between anger, anxiety, and confusion.”